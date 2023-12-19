AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation can be modded into any game with DLSS 3, including Cyberpunk 2077

GeForce RTX 30 Series owners can finally enable DLSS 3 Frame Generation in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to a new mod that swaps it for AMD's FSR 3.

AMD's FSR 3 and Frame Generation technology works similarly to its upscaling FSR 2 tech - it supports GeForce RTX and Radeon RX GPUs. It took a while from announcement to becoming a thing, especially as DLSS 3 and Frame Generation became a hot topic.

Last week's update and full open-source source code release of FSR 3, alongside its improved implementation in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, felt like the 1.0 launch we've been waiting for. And now, as we close out 2023, there's a new mod style that replaces DLSS 3 with FSR 3 in any game that features NVIDIA's tech.

Why would you replace DLSS 3 Frame Generation with AMD's FSR 3? That comes down to NVIDIA's tech being exclusive to the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series of graphics cards - using new specialized AI hardware. AI doesn't power FSR 3, so modding FSR 3 into Cyberpunk 2077 allows the millions of GeForce RTX 20 Series and GeForce RTX 30 Series gamers out there to enable Frame Generation and get a sizable boost to in-game performance.

We're already seeing the results with the following PC benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077, with a GeForce RTX 3080 being a pretty great example of how this mod serves Ampere generation GPU owners.

What's remarkable is that using DLSS 3.5, the gold standard for upscaling, and applying FSR 3 Frame Generation to that image at 1440p boosts the performance from 49 FPS up to 85 FPS. The comparison video includes AMD's FSR 2.2 upscaling, with noticeably inferior image quality - for GeForce RTX 20 and 30 Series owners, DLSS 3.5 and FSR 3 Frame Generation could be the magic combination for getting Frame Generation without a GeForce RTX 40 Series card.

The DLSS 3 to FSR 3 Frame Generation is available to download via NexusMods. Installation is easy; simply follow these steps.

  1. Download and extract the .zip file listed on the Files page.
  2. Double-click on "DisableNvidiaSignatureChecks.reg" and select "Run." Click "Yes" on the next few dialogs.
  3. Locate your game's installation directory. For Cyberpunk 2077, this would be the folder containing Cyberpunk2077.exe.
  4. Copy "dlssg_to_fsr3_amd_is_better.dll" and the new "nvngx.dll" to your game's installation directory.
  5. Done. Launch the game. A log file will be created in the game's installation directory.

It's important to remember that the mod isn't a like-for-like replacement for DLSS 3 Frame Generation, as games with DLSS 3 support are optimized for NVIDIA's tech, so swapping that out for AMD's FSR 3 can and does introduce some visual glitches and strangeness. The performance uplift is impressive because it sits on top of DLSS 3.5 or DLSS 2 upscaling.

And if FSR 3 is this easy to run, 2024 may be the year we see the tech arrive in many more games.

