AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation can be modded into any game with DLSS 3, including Cyberpunk 2077

GeForce RTX 30 Series owners can finally enable DLSS 3 Frame Generation in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to a new mod that swaps it for AMD's FSR 3.

AMD's FSR 3 and Frame Generation technology works similarly to its upscaling FSR 2 tech - it supports GeForce RTX and Radeon RX GPUs. It took a while from announcement to becoming a thing, especially as DLSS 3 and Frame Generation became a hot topic.

Last week's update and full open-source source code release of FSR 3, alongside its improved implementation in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, felt like the 1.0 launch we've been waiting for. And now, as we close out 2023, there's a new mod style that replaces DLSS 3 with FSR 3 in any game that features NVIDIA's tech.

Why would you replace DLSS 3 Frame Generation with AMD's FSR 3? That comes down to NVIDIA's tech being exclusive to the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series of graphics cards - using new specialized AI hardware. AI doesn't power FSR 3, so modding FSR 3 into Cyberpunk 2077 allows the millions of GeForce RTX 20 Series and GeForce RTX 30 Series gamers out there to enable Frame Generation and get a sizable boost to in-game performance.

We're already seeing the results with the following PC benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077, with a GeForce RTX 3080 being a pretty great example of how this mod serves Ampere generation GPU owners.

What's remarkable is that using DLSS 3.5, the gold standard for upscaling, and applying FSR 3 Frame Generation to that image at 1440p boosts the performance from 49 FPS up to 85 FPS. The comparison video includes AMD's FSR 2.2 upscaling, with noticeably inferior image quality - for GeForce RTX 20 and 30 Series owners, DLSS 3.5 and FSR 3 Frame Generation could be the magic combination for getting Frame Generation without a GeForce RTX 40 Series card.

The DLSS 3 to FSR 3 Frame Generation is available to download via NexusMods. Installation is easy; simply follow these steps.

Download and extract the .zip file listed on the Files page. Double-click on "DisableNvidiaSignatureChecks.reg" and select "Run." Click "Yes" on the next few dialogs. Locate your game's installation directory. For Cyberpunk 2077, this would be the folder containing Cyberpunk2077.exe. Copy "dlssg_to_fsr3_amd_is_better.dll" and the new "nvngx.dll" to your game's installation directory. Done. Launch the game. A log file will be created in the game's installation directory.

It's important to remember that the mod isn't a like-for-like replacement for DLSS 3 Frame Generation, as games with DLSS 3 support are optimized for NVIDIA's tech, so swapping that out for AMD's FSR 3 can and does introduce some visual glitches and strangeness. The performance uplift is impressive because it sits on top of DLSS 3.5 or DLSS 2 upscaling.

And if FSR 3 is this easy to run, 2024 may be the year we see the tech arrive in many more games.