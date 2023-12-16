Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launch date potentially leaked

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco may be planning to celebrate Elden Ring's second anniversary with the launch of the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion DLC.

Elden Ring's anticipated DLC expansion could launch in February 2024, and FromSoftware may be working on a second expansion set for 2025, new marketing materials indicate.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

New accidental leaks at retailer Data Blitz give updates on Elden Ring's new story content. The site erroneously updated marketing materials for a special edition Elden Ring-themed Thrustmaster controller that's specifically designed to make the action RPG more player friendly. The Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Pro Xbox controller touts swappable joysticks, mechanical buttons with better actuation, and extra programmable buttons.

The document makes it pretty clear that the public wasn't meant to see the info--it wasn't necessarily a product page, but more of a guide for retailers to use for their shop descriptions. The leaked materials mention that the controller will "sync" with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion's launch, and the eSwap X2 Pro would release during Elden Ring's anniversary, which is listed as February 2024.

Back in October, reports broke out of a possible Erdtree launch during February 2024. It appears these rumors were correct.

The materials have since been taken down by Data Blitz, and Bandai Namco has reportedly issued several copyright takedowns to stem the leaks. As such, we won't be providing images from the materials.

Thrustmaster suggests that FromSoftware could release another Elden Ring DLC or expansion in 2025, but the materials seem speculative on this topic.

Kadokawa Group has said repeatedly that it intends to expand Elden Ring into a major franchise, complete with more content and potentially transmedia opportunities, complete with the potential for comic books, TV shows, and more.