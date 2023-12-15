PS5 Pro to use custom Sony raytracing acceleration tech, Pro specs not finalized: Report

Sony's rumored PS5 Pro is expected to leverage proprietary DLSS-esque machine learning tech to push higher-end raytraced visuals and a boost to FPS.

The rumored PlayStation 5 Pro will reportedly use custom dedicated raytracing technology developed by Sony.

New reports indicate that Sony is developing custom, proprietary DLSS-like technology for its new PS5 Pro console. Sources have told Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb that the mid-gen PS5 upgrade will leverage Sony's own dedicated, hardware-accelerated RT technology that's based on significant iteration over the PS5's existing machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The PS5 Pro's custom RT tech would target higher frame rates and resolution across demanding current-gen games.

"The big feature that this system will support is Sony's own proprietary DLSS-like solution, where they use their own machine learning to improve images so they can run things at a really high resolution and really high frame rate. They would include their own hardware in the PS5 Pro to do this," Grubb said in a recent episode of Game Mess Decides.

"That's where the 2x hardware ray tracing acceleration comes into place, but they would be able to do even more than just better hardware raytracing."

Grubb's sources say that Sony has yet to finalize the PS5 Pro specifications, which makes sense considering PS5 Pro devkits are starting to be sent out. Video game console development kits typically have more horsepower and capabilities than the actual product released to consumers. Sony refines the tech based on feedback from developers, allowing Sony to target specific adjustments and tweaks wherever possible.

PlayStation 5 Pro aka "Project Trinity" rumored specs

SoC - Viola

CPU - 8-core AMD Zen 2 @4.4GHz

GPU - 30WGP/60CU AMD RDNA GPU

RAM - 16GB GDDR6 18Gbps (576GB/sec)

GPU leaker Kepler, who recently corrected the leaked PS5 Pro specifications, says the Pro won't use AMD's neural processing unit (NPU) AI XDNA2 tech.

Sony has yet to confirm or announce the PS5 Pro because it is trying to achieve 25 million PS5 shipments throughout this year, and revealing a big upgrade could jeopardize sales of the current console lineup.