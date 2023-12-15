Apple is considering launching a foldable iPad, but one problem needs to be solved first

Reports indicate that 2024 will be the year that Apple begins to make its transition from mini-LED technology to OLED, and it's also exploring the possibility of a foldable iPad.

According to the report, Apple's next step after OLED will be foldable devices, but, unfortunately, the company doesn't have a clear timeline for that launch as it is currently focussing on OLED panels. Notably, if Apple were to release a foldable device, it would be an iPad, and it would come a few generations after the iPad's integrated OLED panels. The report cites two people familiar with Apple's plans, who told Nikkei that foldable devices will only happen after Apple's two OLED variants are released next year.

The report doesn't just reveal purported plans for a new iPad, but also mentions Apple is scheduled to mass-produce a MacBook with an OLED panel in the second half of 2025. Apple's strategy of waiting until the technology is mature enough for adoption before integrating it into its stack of devices will eventually pay off, as by the time Apple decides to announce foldable devices, it will likely be years down the track where foldable screen technology doesn't come with all the pitfalls of current-day folding tech (each fold degrades the screen integrity).