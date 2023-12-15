TT Show Episode 15 - More GTA 6 info, Nintendo Switch 2 goes OLED, PS5 Pro specs, and more!

The TT Show Episode 15 is another big one and the second last episode before the show returns in 2024. This week, Jak and Kosta go through a massive week of Grand Theft Auto 6 hype and news, covering the PC version delay and how it's shaping up to be the most popular game of all time.

The duo also talk about the recent The Game Awards 2023 presentation, which seemed to be more about showcasing new trailers and 'World Premieres' than it was handing out awards. And with that, they take a look at the stunning Hellblade 2 trailer running on Xbox Series X hardware, the ambitious follow-up to No Man's Sky from Hello Games, and SEGA dipping into the Dreamcast era to bring back some classics.

Plus, talk about how the developers behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III can't take a joke. This week's episode also looks at Microsoft ending support for Windows 10, though based on just how popular it still is, Kosta isn't convinced that the plug is actually being pulled.

And Jak and Kosta comment on all of the recent PlayStation 5 Pro rumors.

The latest episode of TweakTown's official podcast can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show