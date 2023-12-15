Naughty Dog cancels Last of Us live service game, will remain focused on singleplayer games

Naughty Dog chooses singleplayer over online-driven live games, cancels its Last of Us Online project so it can exclusively focus on singleplayer titles.

Naughty Dog has ceased development on its Last of Us live service game, which had been in pre-production since The Last of Us II.

Sony's live service push isn't going according to plan. Inspired by billion-dollar GaaS titles like Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, and even Minecraft, Sony's games division laid out an ambitious strategy to release 12 live service games by FY25 (April 2025 - March 2026). This ambition has been considerably scaled down due to the current landscape of the games market, which has triggered thousands of layoffs to counter rising costs.

In a Q2 earnings brief, Sony announced that it had reduced its FY25 live service slate from 12 to 6 games, citing that the other titles would be delayed. Rising costs has triggered layoffs at Bungie, who Sony acquired in 2022 for $3.6 billion to help lead its live service charge. Sony is currently relying on Bungie to help vet its live service games with a "rigorous review process." Naughty Dog's Last of Us GaaS title didn't exactly pass Bungie's live service litmus test and the project had been delayed as a result.

Now Naughty Dog has outright cancelled the project. The reason? The Last of Us Online title simply required too much manpower to work on, release, and maintain over time. Naughty Dog would have had to effectively become a live service studio, treading somewhat uncharted territory outside of additional online modes in its games.

Naughty Dog isn't ready to go all-in on live games, so it cancelled The Last of Us Online in order to maintain its focus on marquee, system-selling singleplayer games.

"In ramping up to full production, the massive scope of our ambition became clear. To release and support The Last of Us Online we'd have to put all our studio resources behind supporting post launch content for years to come, severely impacting development on future single-player games.

"So, we had two paths in front of us: become a solely live service games studio or continue to focus on single-player narrative games that have defined Naughty Dog's heritage."

In the announcement post, the production studio says that it is working on "more than one" singleplayer game. This confirms that three projects were in development all along, matching up with our predictions.

