The world spent 1.3 trillion hours (that's 1,300,000,000,000) on the internet in 2023 alone

How many hours did you spend online this year, huh? According to data analyst group Domo, users spent an absolutely astonishing 1,300,000,000,000 -- or 1.3 trillion -- hours online in 2023 alone... and the year isn't even finished yet.

The statistics are eye-opening, users sent a massive 241 million emails per minute this year, up from 231.4 million in 2022, while people Google searched at 6.3 million queries per minute, which is a 6.7% increase year-over-year.

Domo founder and CEO Josh James explains: "This year's findings reflect the ever-changing and fast-paced digital landscape, which has only been heightened by the rapid popularity of AI models such as ChatGPT. Data drives everything we do, from a quick search online or sending an email to checking the latest headlines on our way to work".

Viewers watch 43 years of streaming content per minute, while Amazon shoppers spend $455,000+ per minute. Moving onto ChatGPT, where users sent 6944 prompts per minute, and then Facebook users liked 4 million posts per minute. Taylor Swift is even included, where Swift fans stream one of her songs 69,400 times per minute.

For every 60 seconds that passes on this planet, there are over 25 million hours spent online, which adds up to that eye-popping 1.3 trillion hours spent online this year. The average user generates 102MB of data per minute, while on X -- formally Twitter -- sees users sending 360,000+ tweets per minute. It doesn't matter what way you look at this data, these numbers are mind boggling.