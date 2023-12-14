Intel 5th Gen Xeon 'Emerald Rapids' announced up to 64 cores, 128 threads CPU

Intel's new 5th Gen Xeon CPUs are official, Emerald Rapids comes with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, 320MB of cache, increased performance per watt.

Intel unveiled its new 5th Gen Xeon "Emerald Rapids" CPUs at its "AI Everywhere" event in New York City today, with the new Emerald Rapids processors built with AI acceleration in every core, bringing "leaps in AI and overall performance".

At the event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explained: "AI innovation is poised to raise the digital economy's impact up to as much as one-third of global gross domestic product. Intel is developing the technologies and solutions that empower customers to seamlessly integrate and effectively run AI in all their applications -- in the cloud and, increasingly, locally at the PC and edge, where data is generated and used".

Intel's new flagship Xeon Platinum 8592+ processor features 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power with a base clock of 1.9GHz and boost clock of up to 3.9GHz along with 320MB of cache and a 350W TDP that will cost $11,600.

Intel says that its new Emerald Rapids CPUs are designed to provide a 21% average performance uplift, a 36% average performance-per-watt uplift, and a 77% reduction in TCO (total cost of ownership from a usual 5-year refresh cycle) compared to its current-gen 4th Gen Xeon GPUs.

The new 5th Gen Xeon "Emerald Rapids" CPUs feature the Raptor Cove P-Core architecture that's based on the Intel 7 (10nm ESF) process node. Intel is bumping up the core count just a bit here, from the 60-core max of its 4th Gen Xeon to the 64-core on its 5th Gen Xeon processors. There is much more L3 cache here that's accessible thanks to the dual chiplet arrays, which also support up to DDR5-5600 memory, and Intel UPI 2.0 which provides 20GT/s of bandwidth.

Each of the chiplets is connected through a modular die fabric that is found between the two core and cache arrays, with each of the arrays sporting 35 cores, with 3 of those cores disabled per die (35 minus 3 = 32, and then 32 x 2 = 64 cores). Each tile features 2 memory controllers that support DDR5 DIMMs with speeds of up to 5600MT/s, 3 PCIe controllers (6 total), 2 UPI (4 total), and 2 accelerator engines (4 total).

We've also got up to 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes for super-fast connectivity for things like GPUs and SSDs.

But... if we compare the new Emerald Rapids CPUs to AMD's flagship EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU which packs an even larger 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU power, a larger pool of 384MB L3 cache, and clock speeds of up to 3.55GHz for $11,805. Meanwhile, the EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" CPU has 128 cores, 256 threads, 256MB of L3 cache, and clock speeds of 3.1GHz... Intel is behind again.

Intel 5th Gen Xeon "Emerald Rapids" CPU performance benefits vs 4th Gen Xeon: