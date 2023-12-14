PlayStation 5 Pro: 'very developer friendly system', not much effort for better game perf

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console is a 'very developer friendly system' and that there's not much effort required by developers for better perf.

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console will reportedly be an "incredibly developer-friendly system" for game developers to create -- or upgrade -- their games on.

In a new video released by Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that game developers that have been targeting 30FPS for their PlayStation 5 games will be able to drive their titles up to 40FPS. Meanwhile, games with 40FPS and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) that are becoming standard options in PlayStation 5 games will be able to run at a stable 60FPS.

Not only that, but games that are currently running at 60FPS on the PS5 will be capable of running up to 120FPS with "zero effort put in" by developers, that is, if the frame rate in those games is uncapped. If it's capped, well, we could expect higher resolutions being outputted (think 1080p to 1440p, or 1440p to 4K, or just less blur all over the place).

This will be driven by the new NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that is an AI part of the upgraded Project Viola SoC inside of the PlayStation 5 Pro, where a free resolution boost to PlayStation 5 Pro games will occur. Game developers will love this, as they won't have to do much -- and some of them, nothing at all -- to get this free performance out of the upgraded PS5 Pro console.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console is expected to launch in Q4 2024 for somewhere between $500 and $600... and it will truly be the best platform to play Rockstar's biggest game ever -- Grand Theft Auto 6. Tom from Moore's Law is Dead seems to agree with what I said a couple of weeks ago now: Can you imagine the biggest game of all time running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have.

GTA 6 will be the biggest game of all time, especially after the insane success of Grand Theft Auto 5... and it'll be a shining example of what Sony has provided gamers with its new PlayStation 5 Pro console. Man, is 2025 going to be an insane year for gamers... and we can't wait.