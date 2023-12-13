Twitch still prohibits nudity, new artistic nudity policy affects fictional content

Twitch's new adult content policy allows for 'artistic nudity,' but streamers are still prohibited from showing full-on nudity and sexual acts to viewers.

Twitch has updated and condensed its sexual content policies to allow for "artistic nudity," but this doesn't mean streamers can be naked during broadcasts.

While scouting Twitter, I noticed an interesting report: Twitch apparently now allows nudity on its platform. Looking into this further, I whittled away at the truth: Yes, Twitch will allow some kinds of nudity. But you can't just get nude on a stream to thousands of people.

Twitch's updated adult content policy explains the limitations. According to the mandate, streamers can show "artistic depictions of nudity" in fictionalized content like drawings, animations, and sculptures.

Are artistic depictions of nudity allowed? Content with a focus on fictionalized (drawn, animated, or sculpted) sexual body parts regardless of gender (such as doing nude figure drawing) is allowed with a Sexual Themes label. However, fictionalized sexual acts or masturbation remain prohibited.

Twitch still has rules against nudity, and it still has a dress code.

Adult Nudity Users are prohibited from broadcasting or uploading content that contains depictions of real nudity (which includes realistically doctored nudity). Incomplete censoring, such as pixelization, mosaics, and blurring effects, do not constitute an exemption to this policy. For example, you may not show or promote [content warning]: Exposed anuses or fully unclothed and exposed buttocks

Any amount of exposed genitals

Female presenting individuals' breasts with exposed nipples (unless actively breastfeeding a child)

Attire

That being said, streamers can still do quite a bit of things in this area, provided they add a "Sexual Themes" label to their content. This tag warns viewers of potential adult/sexual content that may show up in the stream.

