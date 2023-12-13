Check out this Redditor and his custom triple-fan Noctua cooler for the RTX 4090

This Redditor modded his Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 with Noctua fans and a 3D-printed shroud with some impressive results: 8C cooler, and quieter.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has been custom-modded by a Redditor, taking the original cooler off and replacing it with a triple-fan Noctua cooling solution, and it looks awesome. Check it out:

The custom-modded Inno3D RTX 4090 with Noctua fans (source: u/zeME19 on Reddit)

Redditor "zaME19" posted on the Small Form Factor PC subreddit, modding his Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090, which features a non-reference PCB and triple-fan cooler, where he 3D printed a completely new shroud for his RTX 4090. The shroud features a matte black design with the exact mounting points for 3 x Noctua NF-A9 fans.

Each of the Noctua AF-A9 fans is 92mm with a PWM design and SS02 bearing mechanisms, with each of the fans capable of pushing out 78.9 m3/h airflow with a quiet operation of up to 22.8 dBa. They've got a max speed of 2000 RPM, operating as low as 400 RPM for that quiet, flagship GPU gaming goodness. The fans even come with anti-vibration pads which help dampen the noise even more.

The sleek custom-modded GeForce RTX 4090 shroud easily attaches over the heatsink, where it's powered by a single 4-pin connector that connects to the main PCB of the graphics card itself. Once the Redditor had custom-modded his Inno3D RTX 4090 graphics card, he reported that temperatures were an impressive 8C lower while running quieter than its stock form.

You can see in the photo above that this is a chunky design, but man do those Noctua fans look good, hey. The Redditor installed the custom RTX 4090 graphics card into a Mini-ITX gaming PC, which means you've got a helluva lot of power inside of a small form factor system.

Installed into the Mini-ITX system, the custom RTX 4090 with Noctua fans will draw cool air in from the bottom of the case while leaving plenty of space behind it for the rest of the system. The user has a chunky Noctua CPU cooler installed, as well as Noctua fans throughout the system for that sleek Noctua look. I love it and would love to have hands-on to not only see it but also hear how quietly it operates under full load.

Here's the graphics card again, laying on its back so we have another look at the huge heatsink of the RTX 4090, as well as those gorgeous Noctua fans. This is a custom mod, which is different from the other GeForce RTX series GPUs we've seen over the years using Noctua fans. We've got some links on those above if you want to check out the difference between them all.