NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 in THE FINALS: 4K @ 226FPS, 1440p @ 304FPS, 1080p @ 387FPS with DLSS 3

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce 546.33 WHQL Game Ready drivers, which provide Game Ready support and optimizations for THE FINALS and Squad.

The new GeForce 546.33 WHQL Game Ready drivers also include specific DLSS optimizations for Fortnite Chapter 5, which was just released, as well as adding GeForce Experience support for six new games. Not only do we have the game-specific optimizations, but the new drivers fix issues with Discord, where colors were appearing muted when streaming gameplay, and the general bug where a new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray every time a user switch happens in Windows.

The new GeForce Experience support includes the following games: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Day Before, THE FINALS, THRONE AND LIBERTY, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of the Ruins.

NVIDIA also provides some benchmark details for THE FINALS, running the game on an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, 32GB of RAM, and Windows 11 x64. Starting at the higher-end 4K resolution and the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, we have a blistering 130FPS average... but enable DLSS 3, and that skyrockets up to a mighty 226FPS average. 4K 240FPS isn't far away with an RTX 4090 and THE FINALS.

You'll have a fantastic time with THE FINALS on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs at 4K, with the RTX 4080 pumping away at 92FPS average without DLSS 3 but a huge 176FPS average with DLSS 3 enabled. The RTX 4070 Ti is a champ at 4K in THE FINALS, pumping out 73FPS average without DLSS 3 enabled, but turning it on bumps that up to 142FPS average, double the FPS. The RTX 4070 isn't left out, with 57FPS average without DLSS 3 enabled and 117FPS with DLSS 3 turned on. THE FINALS at nearly 4K 120FPS on the RTX 4070 is fantastic.

The fun doesn't stop with THE FINALS and RTX 40 series GPUs, with performance at 1440p looking even better... the RTX 4090 pumps out 303FPS+ average at 1440p with DLSS 3 enabled. Crazy stuff. Even the RTX 4080 is capable of 250FPS+ with DLSS 3 enabled, right down to the RTX 4060, capable of 108FPS average in THE FINALS with DLSS 3 turned on.

What about 1080p? Yeah... well, we're looking at an insane 387FPS average in THE FINALS at 1080p with DLSS 3 enabled on the flagship RTX 4090. The RTX 4080 with an impressive 336FPS average, and the RTX 4060 still pumps away beautifully here at 1080p in THE FINALS with everything turned on -- all these results are on Max settings with Ray Tracing enabled -- with the RTX 4060 pumping out 162FPS average at 1080p in THE FINALS.

You can download the new GeForce 546.33 WHQL Game Ready drivers here (669MB download).