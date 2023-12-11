Laptop makers bet the farm on AI PC as the 'next big thing' in 2024: 11% growth expected

The laptop market is embracing the 'next big thing' with AI PCs in 2024, mixed with next-gen hardware we're to expect an 11% uptick in laptop sales in 2024.

AI, AI, AI... it's all you're going to hear in 2024, with PC and laptop makers both betting the farm on the AI PC trend in 2024 and beyond.

TechInsights reports that laptop shipments dropped a chunky 27% in 2023 compared to 2021; we're expecting a "joyful" year for 2024 when it comes to laptop sales. Shipments are expected to drive up because of a mix of next-gen hardware -- Intel with its new Meteor Lake processors and AMD with its new Hawk Point processors -- and both featuring AI hardware.

The report says that we can expect an 11% growth in laptop sales in 2024 from artificial intelligence (AI) entering the world of laptops, as well as the consumer upgrade cycle, which is expected to be bigger in 2024. We also have new competitors powered by the Arm architecture that are also heavily jumping into the race, with the likes of Qualcomm and its latest Snapdragon SoC.

AMD will even have XDNA2 AI upscaling performance inside Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console in 2024. Qualcomm has AI inside its Snapdragon SoCs, and Apple has AI inside its M-series chips. AI is everywhere.

Intel will have AI inside of its upcoming Meteor Lake platform, AMD has had Ryzen AI inside of its CPUs for this entire year with a bigger concentration on its XDNA2-based NPU (Neural Processing Unit) featuring up to 3x generative AI performance with its next-gen Strix Point APUs in 2024.

2024 will be the year of the AI PC, no matter if we like it or not.