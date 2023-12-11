Disney open to more collaborations with Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics

Disney's gaming business is growing exponentially and the company is open to more collaborations with past partners like Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics.

Despite the commercial failure of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney is still open to future collaborations with Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Years ago, Japanese games publisher Square Enix made a surprise announcement: It was working on two games set in the Marvel universe, and its Deus Ex and Tomb Raider teams were leading production. One was a live service game based on the Avengers, which ultimately flopped, and the other was an excellent singleplayer Guardians of the Galaxy game that also "failed to meet expectations."

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Back-to-back sales misses led to significant losses, prompting Square Enix to sell its entire Western games division including the devs of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy games, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. The Embracer Group snapped up these studios in a landmark $300 million deal, and Eidos is currently making a new Tomb Raider game with Crystal Dynamics believed to be returning to Deus Ex.

But what about more Marvel games? Maybe a Star Wars project?

Sean Shoptaw, the Senior Vice President, Global Games & Interactive Experiences at Disney, says he's open to working with both of these studios again on future projects.

"We would go back and work with those studios again. They're great studios, great partners," Shoptaw told Axios' Stephen Totilo.

Shoptaw goes on to highlight the importance of Disney's third-party approach to games, and why publishing partners are so important: "Games are really hard to make. If you've got great IP. If you've got a great story. You know, it's still a challenge."

Disney's gaming lineup has drastically expanded over the years with a multitude of new projects in development, including:

EA

Ubisoft

Quantic Dream

Skydance

Bethesda Softworks