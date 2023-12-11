Scientists capture jaw droppingly rare deep sea giant in the 'midnight zone'

Deep sea researchers have caught on film a monstrous deep sea creature that has 10-meter-long arms and is located in the depths of the 'midnight zone'.

A team of scientists has caught a giant deep sea creature on film that resides at a depth of the ocean where sunlight can't even reach.

The only natural light source at depths of 3,300 to 13,100 feet is bioluminescence or organisms that produce their own light source. While that just simply won't do for researchers, robots are equipped with torches to see in extreme darkness.

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute took their remote-operated research vessel called Falkor to Costa Rican waters, where they descended to the "midnight zone" and captured rare footage of a giant phantom jelly - an animal scientists know very little about, per the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The Schmidt Ocean details the discovery in an X post where it states this giant phantom jelly has four tentacles that can grow up to 10 meters in length (33 ft) a 3.28-foot-long pulsing, umbrella-like bell.

Additionally, the researchers explain that this monstrous jelly doesn't have any stingers but instead wraps itself around its prey, believed to be plankton and small fish, and then chokes the life out of them.

"We always discover stuff when we go out into the deep sea," Derek Sowers, an expedition lead for NOAA Ocean Exploration, told Mashable last year. "You're always finding things that you haven't seen before."