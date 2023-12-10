AMD Fluid Motion Frames preview driver updated with improvements to stutter and frame pacing

With improvements to stability and stutter, AMD's Fluid Motion Frames preview driver is also now in line with the latest Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 release.

For those that need a little refresher, AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (or AFMF) is the company's driver-based version of Frame Generation - as seen in NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3. This version of the technology is a potential game-changer because it allows for Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000 GPU owners to enable frame generation in all DirectX 11 and 12 titles. That's right, per-game support isn't required.

AMD's December 2023 update for its Fluid Motion Frames tech promises improvements to performance.

Still in its pre-release 'AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames' form, AMD quietly dropped a new update late last week. Promising improvements to "stutter and pacing" and "general improvements to the stability" of AFMF technology bring the tech one step closer to full release.

Though as to when that will be is anyone's guess. The good news is that the update aligns the Preview Driver with the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 release - so if you're keen to check it out, now's the time.

Enabling the tech is easy; simply fire up Adrenalin Edition and select the option via the HYPR-RX or AMD Fluid Motion Toggle on the redesigned UI. AMD is going to great lengths to make its performance-boosting tech like AFMF available at the driver level via simple "one-click" functionality, and that's very cool to see.

In the case of AFMF, it's recommended that it's combined with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag for "the optimal experience." Anti-Lag is AMD's latency reduction technology akin to NVIDIA Reflex, though it isn't as impressive or effective.

AMD did release a more powerful and updated Anti-Lag+ version for the Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards earlier this year. However, it has been removed and disabled due to it causing major issues with certain games; people were getting VAC banned from playing games like Counter-Strike 2.

There's still no word on when Anti-Lag+ will return (and improve AFMF's latency on cards like the Radeon RX 7800 XT), with AMD noting that it's "actively working with game developers on a solution to re-enable Anti-Lag+." Hopefully, we'll get an update soon.

AFMF differs from AMD's FSR 3 in a few key areas. FSR 3's version of frame generation works with the latest FSR 2 Super Resolution tech in that it considers motion vectors and other in-game data for potentially superior results. Like AFMF, AMD's FSR 3 rollout has been similarly slow-paced. FSR 3 launched on September 29, and as of writing, it's supported by only three games: Forspoken, Immortals of Aveum, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

AFMF is fascinating because it aims to bring frame generation to hundreds, if not thousands, of games. Even if development is seemingly taking a while (we might see RDNA 4 launch before it hits full release), it's still great to see incremental updates like this. Download it here.