Fortnite's early billion-dollar metaverse ideas shared by former Epic Games exec

Former Epic Games creative exec shares the idea that unlocked Fortnite's billion-dollar success.

Fortnite was an ambitious game right from the get-go, and the free-to-lay sensation owes its success to a spoke diagram drawn on a dry-erase board way back in 2017. Ex-Fortnite creative officer Donald Mustard recently shared what appears to be Epic's 'north star' for the battle royale. I

t's called The Fortnite Hub, and it aimed to transform Fortnite from a game into a digital space with its own social ecosystem and game modes. This could be one of the earliest plans for gaming's growing metaverse aspirations. Fortnite has defined social gaming for years with its live concerts and in-game events, not to mention the plethora of crossovers with billion-dollar brands across multiple industries.

The Hub is definitely a framework that's helping facilitate the nascent Games-as-a-Platform business concept for the interactive entertainment industry, which sees games can being distributed and played within other games. Epic and its partners just launched three new live service games that can be played within Fortnite itself, including an innovative and highly-praised Lego mode. Other examples include Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity game, and Roblox was a big innovator in this space as well.

Here's what Donald Mustard said about Fortnite's billion-dollar Hub idea.