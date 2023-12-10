TCL unveils 27-inch 8K, 65-inch 8K 120Hz OLED, and 57-inch 8K 240Hz mega PC gaming monitor

TCL is on a gaming monitor announcement spree, where it has teased an interesting new dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor... as well as a new 27-inch 8K panel, 65-inch 8K OLED panel, and a gargantuan 57-inch 8K 240Hz mega gaming monitor of the future. You'll need an RTX 5090 or maybe even an RTX 6090 for 8K 240Hz insanity.
The company says it has "redefined the future" with its new monitor technologies, showing TCL's commitment to making a "more advanced, connected and healthy display future". That is being done with a super-dense 27-inch 8K monitor with an adjustable light zone that also packs eye tracking... interesting to see.
TCL also unveiled the first 65-inch 8K 120Hz IJP OLED curved monitor, boasting its huge 33 million pixels at a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 7680 x 4320 @ 120Hz with a 1800R curve... that would be a sight to see, with TCL teasing that "every pixel is viewed, and the frame is perceived in a fully immersive environment".
TCL is using IJP OLED technology, with the company explaining the "utilization rate of luminescent materials is increased by 2 times to 90%, reducing blue light radiation by 50%. Even in low grayscale images, the color gamut DCI-P3 value remains above 99%. Combined with millions of levels of contrast, this display features unparalleled color image quality".
The world's first 14-inch 2.8K IJP Hybrid OLED notebook sees the introduction of IJP OLED technology into notebook displays, with a technological breakthrough of 240PPI in mass production. This new 14-inch 2.8K panel can have refresh rates of between 30Hz and 120Hz, allowing for casual, workstation, content creation, or even gaming displays boasting up to a buttery-smooth 120Hz.
TCL says that its thin and portable design is made possible by Hybrid OLED technology, which "makes it ideal for mobile lifestyles".
Another TCL gaming monitor is the 31-inch dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED panel, yeah a dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED monitor that has a "3D" feel to it because of its dome shape. I reviewed the TCL C825 TV and walked away quite impressed with the 55-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED TV; fantastic if you've got a high-end GeForce RTX 4090 to use it with... games like Overwatch 2 and Alan Wake 2 would look astounding on it.
Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, said: "Through significant advancements in display technologies including LCD and OLED, we have achieved remarkable breakthroughs aimed at delivering a superior user experience. We will continue to provide high-quality products across various scenarios, collaborating closely with our industry partners".