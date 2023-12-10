TCL unveils 27-inch 8K, 65-inch 8K 120Hz OLED, and 57-inch 8K 240Hz mega PC gaming monitor

TCL is on a gaming monitor announcement spree, where it has teased an interesting new dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor... as well as a new 27-inch 8K panel, 65-inch 8K OLED panel, and a gargantuan 57-inch 8K 240Hz mega gaming monitor of the future. You'll need an RTX 5090 or maybe even an RTX 6090 for 8K 240Hz insanity.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The company says it has "redefined the future" with its new monitor technologies, showing TCL's commitment to making a "more advanced, connected and healthy display future". That is being done with a super-dense 27-inch 8K monitor with an adjustable light zone that also packs eye tracking... interesting to see.

6

TCL also unveiled the first 65-inch 8K 120Hz IJP OLED curved monitor, boasting its huge 33 million pixels at a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 7680 x 4320 @ 120Hz with a 1800R curve... that would be a sight to see, with TCL teasing that "every pixel is viewed, and the frame is perceived in a fully immersive environment".

TCL is using IJP OLED technology, with the company explaining the "utilization rate of luminescent materials is increased by 2 times to 90%, reducing blue light radiation by 50%. Even in low grayscale images, the color gamut DCI-P3 value remains above 99%. Combined with millions of levels of contrast, this display features unparalleled color image quality".

6

The world's first 14-inch 2.8K IJP Hybrid OLED notebook sees the introduction of IJP OLED technology into notebook displays, with a technological breakthrough of 240PPI in mass production. This new 14-inch 2.8K panel can have refresh rates of between 30Hz and 120Hz, allowing for casual, workstation, content creation, or even gaming displays boasting up to a buttery-smooth 120Hz.

TCL says that its thin and portable design is made possible by Hybrid OLED technology, which "makes it ideal for mobile lifestyles".

6

Another TCL gaming monitor is the 31-inch dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED panel, yeah a dome-shaped 4K 120Hz OLED monitor that has a "3D" feel to it because of its dome shape. I reviewed the TCL C825 TV and walked away quite impressed with the 55-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED TV; fantastic if you've got a high-end GeForce RTX 4090 to use it with... games like Overwatch 2 and Alan Wake 2 would look astounding on it.

Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, said: "Through significant advancements in display technologies including LCD and OLED, we have achieved remarkable breakthroughs aimed at delivering a superior user experience. We will continue to provide high-quality products across various scenarios, collaborating closely with our industry partners".