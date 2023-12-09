Call of Duty devs triggered over God of War voice actor comments at Game Awards 2023

Some Call of Duty developers are upset at the joke Christopher Judge made at The Game Awards 2023, where he poked fun of CODs campaign.

A group of Call of Duty developers have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the recent comments from God of War voice actor Christopher Judge at The Game Awards 2023.

The controversy started when God of War voice actor (Kratos), Christopher Judge took to the stage and said that his speech wasn't going to be long and that he wasn't going to be taking up too much of their time. Judge went on to say that his speech wasn't going to be eight minutes long "like last year," when the actor won Best Performance for his role as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. No one, including the Call of Duty developers, didn't have a problem with any of those words from Judge.

What they did have a problem with is the following line, "But fun fact, my speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign," he added. That cheeky comment from Judge, which was clearly done in jest, triggered a bunch of past and present Call of Duty developers that took to X to rebut Judge's comment. While Judge's comment was clearly a joke, many individuals working on Call of Duty didn't see it that way.

"I'm not going to stand up here, making long speeches. I'm going to stick to the script. No eight-minute speech like last year. But fun fact, my speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign," said Christopher Judge at The Game Awards 2023

"Funny", said Ajinkya Limaye, a former Call of Duty developer at Infinity Ward who now works as a senior systems designer at Bungie. "But yeah, the metrics that Call of Duty absolutely destroys all of the God of War games (probably combined to be honest) is also equally laughable (if not more)."

Redditors backing up Christopher's Judge's joke

