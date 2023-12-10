AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX runs Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at 4K 148FPS with FSR3 + ray tracing

AMD's entire stack of Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' graphics cards are capable of running Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at over 100FPS with FSR3 enabled.

AMD is smiling proudly with its RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs flying through the world of Pandora, pumping 100FPS+ inside of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Check it out:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is powered by Ubisoft's impressive Snowdrop engine, the same engine that powers The Division 2 and other Ubisoft titles. It looks gorgeous, enabling beautiful ray-traced visuals that create immersive gaming environments like we see in Frontiers of Pandora.

AMD worked closely with Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment to ensure a smooth, high FPS gaming experience at Ultra settings with ray tracing enabled across its AMD Radeon graphics cards and AMD Ryzen processors. What kind of performance can we expect? Well, over 100FPS, starting with the Radeon RX 7600... here's the full list:

AMD makes sure to point out that this is with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, with AMD FSR3 and Frame Generation both enabled. Starting with 1080p, we have the Radeon RX 7600 pumping out a respectable 109FPS average, while at 1440p, we have the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT with 115FPS and 131FPS, respectively.

Bumping up the resolution to 4K, we have the higher-end Radeon RX 7900 XT with an 136FPS average, and the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX hits a 148FPS average. This is with FSR3 set to "Performance" mode at 4K, and set to "Quality" mode at 1080p and 1440p, which makes things even more impressive for the 1080p and 1440p results, that is.

Read more about Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" series GPUs running Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and its performance, here.