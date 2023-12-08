Intel keeps up the good work with Arc GPU driver: up to 34% boosts, Battlefield V is 23% faster

Intel's Arc GPUs just got a new graphics driver which again brings in some impressive performance uplifts.

Alchemist GPUs have laid a solid foundation for Battlemage (Image Credit: Intel)
Driver version 31.0.101.5074 offers a rather tasty boost of up to 34% for Train Sim World 3 (at Full HD resolution, Ultra settings) and Arc graphics card owners are getting 23% more FPS in Battlefield V at those same 1080p settings.

Here's a full roundup of the frame rate uplifts provided by the new Arc graphics driver:

  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (DX12): Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Battlefield V (DX11): Up to 23% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
  • Crossout (DX11): Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
  • Dishonored 2 (DX11): Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX11): Up to 31% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
  • Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition (DX11): Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Highest settings
  • For Honor (DX11): Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
  • Phasmophobia (DX11): Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
  • Train Sim World 3 (DX11): Up to 34% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Elsewhere in this driver release, Intel has ironed out some bugs, including one where Cyberpunk 2077 players could be hit by pixel corruption during the game, and Counter-Strike 2 might also see flickering pixels when Multisampling Anti-Aliasing is set to 4x.

Ghostrunner and Far Cry 3 have also had cures for crashes applied, which is always good to see.

Slowly but surely Intel is making its drivers more stable, and the performance gains coming with every release for Arc are laudable in their consistency.

Keep it up, Intel, and with Battlemage you might be able to break into the desktop GPU duopoly in a meaningful way (given that Alchemist hasn't moved the needle much).

