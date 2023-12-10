Apple Podcasts is coming to a Tesla EV near you soon

If you're a Tesla EV owner waiting for the company to add support for CarPlay, we're sorry to say that you're probably going to be waiting a long time - if ever. But there is at least some good news if you're an Apple Podcasts user. That's because Tesla is getting ready to add support for the podcast listening app to its EVs starting very soon indeed.

The new update, which is set to roll out as part of the annual holiday update, will start rolling out next week after it was spotted early by Not a Tesla App on X, the social network previously known as Twitter. According to the release notes the Apple Podcasts app is coming to Tesla vehicles, with users simply signing in using their Apple ID. Once they do that they'll benefit from all of the features that you might expect including being able to listen to podcasts where they left off on another device, and more.

The new app will also include all of the key features available in the iPhone's Podcasts app including the Library and Listen Now tabs, while the Browse tab will allow people to find new podcasts from their vehicle.

This is all great news for Tesla owners of course, but many would still rather have access to CarPlay so that they could listen via other podcasting apps. Support for CarPlay apps in general would be a big update for Tesla, but it's something that now seems increasingly unlikely to arrive any time soon, if ever. Tesla seems keen to ensure that it keeps complete control over what drivers can and cannot do on that big screen.