NASA plans to revive its iconic space telescope soon after critical glitch

NASA has announced it is bringing back to life its iconic space telescope after it experienced a critical glitch with its gyroscope.
It was only a few days ago that the space agency announced that the Hubble Space Telescope had entered safe mode following the detection of a glitch with its gyroscope. The glitch resulted in Hubble sitting in safe mode for some days, and during this period, NASA officials on the ground analyzed the data and worked out the issue. Notably, the gyroscope on the space telescope measures the turn rates of the telescope, which plays a critical role in knowing which way Hubble is facing.
NASA has taken to its website to announce that Hubble's scientific operations are good to continue under "three-gyro control". Furthermore, NASA wrote in its blog post that ground teams performed several tests that led them to decide to operate the space telescope in a higher-precision mode when conducting scientific operations. Lastly, NASA writes that Hubble and its instruments remain stable and healthy.
