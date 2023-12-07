Ark developer: 'servers are ass, they run like ass, and their stability is ass'

Studio Wildcard boss says multiplayer servers for Ark: Survival Ascended are complete 'ass,' adding 'the servers are ass, they run like ass'.

Ark: Survival Ascended players will know that the servers have been having issues galore, but recognition from Studio Wildcard boss Jeremy Stieglitz saying they're complete "ass" would make Ark players feel a little bit better.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During a recent Extra Life charity stream, Studio Wildcard co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz said: "The servers are ass. They run like ass. And their stability is ass. We need to improve it. It's going to be improved". He said the developer would fix the Ark: Survival Ascended servers, but it would take time.

The original Ark: Survival Evolved was a huge hit when it launched years ago, with Ark: Survival Ascended being a remake of the original game using Epic Games' delicious Unreal Engine 5 technology. It launched in October on the PC through Early Access and then in November for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game sold over 600,000+ copies in its first two weeks on the market, which is a damn good feat.

Studio Wildcard also confirmed that the upcoming DLC "Scorched Earth" would be delayed from its original December 2023 release (like, now) through to March 2024. The developer is still hard at work on Ark II -- an official sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved -- which features Vin Diesel of Fast and Furious fame.

Let's hope the servers for Ark II aren't complete "ass".