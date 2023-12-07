TT Show Episode 14 - Grand Theft Auto 6 deep dive, Fallout TV show, Windows 12, and more!

The Grand Theft auto 6 trailer is here, and it looks incredible, so Jak and Kosta spend a big chunk of the episode digging into it.

The TT Show Episode 14 is here, and of course, this week's big story is the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which dropped moments before Jak and Kosta started recording - so strap in for some genuine immediate impressions. The GTA 6 discussion covers quite a bit, from the visuals to the game potentially skipping PC at launch to why Rockstar released the trailer ahead of schedule.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer isn't the only trailer the duo dig into as they talk about the new Fallout TV show from Amazon for Prime Video and how it captures the series' look, feel, and tone. As a Fallout player, Kosta is more impressed than Jak, but hey. In the world of GPUs, the ongoing GeForce RTX 4090 China ban saga continues, with the recent news that NVIDIA is designing a cutdown RTX 4090D for the region.

This week's episode also covers the early arrival of Windows 12 in June 2024 alongside dedicated "AI PCs," Tesla's Cybertruck's launch, and some sad news about NASA's planned Moon mission in 2025. It turns out progress at Elon Musk's SpaceX isn't where it should be,

The latest episode of TweakTown's official podcast can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show