ADATA SD810 External SSD is waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, with speeds of up to 2000MB/s

The ADATA SD810 External SSD is a rugged external SSD that is not only fast but waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof - a real triple threat.

1 minute & 44 seconds read time

The new ADATA SD810 External SSD is a serious contender for being one of today's most rugged external SSD and storage solutions. It features triple IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and MIL-STD shockproof protection - so it can withstand any environment on the planet and keep chugging along.

The new ADATA SD810 External SSD is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, image credit: ADATA.
It's also speedy, with the USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface (over a Type-C connection) able to deliver read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. In addition to being compatible with all PCs and modern consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it supports Apple's new iPhone 15 smartphones to back up photos and videos while out and about.

The ADATA SD810 External SSD is constructed from aluminum alloy with a design that improves heat dissipation and stability compared to other external SSDs. It's also lightweight and smaller than a credit card.

Digging into the protective features, ADATA has put the IP68 waterproof and dustproof features of the drive to the test, with the results showing that it "completely prevents the ingress of dust and can be submerged in water more than 1 meter deep for up to 60 minutes." Impressive stuff and ADATA notes that the speed of the drive makes it the fastest in its class.

It's also impact-resistant; it can apparently be dropped from a height of 1.22 meters and remain intact. Available in Obsidian Black and Meteorite Silver, the new ADATA SD810 External SSD is available in four capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, and comes with a global three-year limited warranty.

Here's a look at the full specs.

The new ADATA SD810 External SSD is available in Obsidian Black and Meteorite Silver, image credit: ADATA.
  • Color: Black, Silver Grey
  • Capacity: 500GB, 1000GB, 2000GB, 4000GB
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 72.7 x 44 x 12.24mm
  • Weight: 41.7g
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 (USB 20Gbps and backward compatible with USB 2.0)
  • Sequential Read/Write (Max): Up to 2,000 MB/s
  • Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11, MacOS 13 or later, Linux Kernel 6 or later, Android 13 or later
  • Operating Temperature: 5°C to 50°C
  • Operating Voltage: DC 5V, 900mA
  • Accessories: USB 3.2 Type-C to C cable, Quick Start Guide
  • Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

NEWS SOURCE:adata.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

