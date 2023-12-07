US government might not like NVIDIA's new RTX 5880 Ada workstation GPU for China

NVIDIA's new RTX 5880 Ada workstation GPU is reportedly getting ready to debut in China, adheres to US government's new GPU export limitations.

NVIDIA is working on a new workstation GPU that could be made specifically for China, with a tease of its new RTX 5880 Ada workstation GPU that has been spotted in some new NVIDIA RTX Enterprise drivers.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada workstation GPU was spotted inside of the most recent production branch of the NVIDIA RTX Enterprise driver, which is a new workstation card that has been tweaked to comply with the US export restrictions, something that allows NVIDIA to get AD102 GPUs into China. It will join the coming AD102-250 GPU-based GeForce RTX 4090 D, which has also been tweaked to get into China.

US export restrictions first saw the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada workstation GPU and high-end gaming-focused RTX 4090 banned in China back in November 2023, with NVIDIA working on multiple variants of its workstation and gaming GPUs to comply with the ever-changing landscape of GPUs being banned in China (and other countries around the world).

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on the weekend during the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California: "We cannot let China get these chips. Period. We're going to deny them our most cutting-edge technology. I know there are CEOs of chip companies in this audience who were a little cranky with me when I did that because you're losing revenue. Such is life. Protecting our national security matters more than short-term revenue".

We don't know much about the new RTX 5880 workstation GPU, but it should be powered by the AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU as the AD102-powered RTX 5000 Ada GPU family isn't banned by the updated US export rules. We should find the specs falling between the higher-end RTX 6000 Ada GPU and the RTX 5000 Ada GPU.

We should expect up to 48GB of RAM (like the higher-end RTX 6000) that isn't restricted by US sanctions. AI workloads love lots of super-fast VRAM.