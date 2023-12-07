AMD is giving away a Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC with custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the most visually impressive PC releases this year, and AMD is giving away an awesome custom Maingear PC.

Ubisoft has partnered with AMD to release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and with that, the game takes full advantage of Ryzen and Radeon technologies, including FSR 3 and Frame Generation - alongside DLSS for GeForce RTX owners.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition Graphics Card, image credit: AMD.

The game is currently bundled with AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards, with AMD and Ubisoft creating a custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX that looks fantastic in Avatar blue.

It doesn't stop there as AMD has partnered with Maingear to create a custom Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora-themed gaming PC rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition Graphics Card. And it's giving it away as part of a global Sweepstakes, so be sure to enter here for your chance to win this one-of-a-kind gaming PC.

And to celebrate the occasion, AMD has revealed some internal benchmarks for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora running on the entire Radeon RX 7000 Series line-up - from the entry-level RX 7600 to the flagship 7900 XTX. Using the game's Ultra quality settings (and not the crazy 'Unobtanium' mode) with Ray Tracing, FSR 3, and Frame Generation enabled, you can experience greater than 100 FPS performance at 1080p up to 4K.

Here's a look at the settings for the benchmark results.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - (Ultra Preset with Ray Tracing)

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX - 4K, Performance Mode + Frame Gen

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT - 4K, Performance Mode + Frame Gen

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT - 1440p, Quality Mode + Frame Gen

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT - 1440p, Quality Mode + Frame Gen

AMD Radeon RX 7600 - 1080p, Quality Mode + Frame Gen

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free game bundle deal for AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards is available until December 30, 2023.