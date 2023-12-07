Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a hidden Unobtanium graphics setting that destroys all GPUs

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's PC Benchmark tool is Ubisoft's most detailed and impressive to date, and it features a hidden preset that stresses all GPUs.

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the last major game releases for PC, and it comes from the team behind The Division franchise - Massive Entertainment. With gameplay set in the world of Pandora, as featured in the visually stunning films from acclaimed director James Cameron, it uses the studio's Snowdrop engine to deliver some incredible visuals.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ships with a detailed PC Benchmark tool for CPUs and GPUs, image credit: Ubisoft.

With detailed environments, characters, impressive animation, and real-time ray tracing, you've got some stunning visuals to look forward to when firing it up on a high-end Radeon RX 7000 Series or GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

Like all Ubisoft games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora features an in-game PC Benchmark tool - but it is the most detailed, in-depth, and future-proof Ubisoft benchmark tool to date. A new PC Features Deep Dive article from Ubisoft even includes a hidden 'Unobtanium' graphics setting that exceeds the 'Ultra' preset. It is "extremely difficult to run on currently available hardware."

The good news is that the game supports both DLSS 3.5 and FSR 3, so it's something you might be able to run on a Radeon RX 7900 XTX or GeForce RTX 4090.

'Unobtanium' is a nod to the rare mineral and material found on Pandora, which is why there's conflict on Pandora and humans have created 'Avatars' to explore the planet as Na'Vi. When launching the game, this hidden graphics setting can be found using the '-unlockmaxsettings' command line. The feature states it "is meant to stress future hardware to keep the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Benchmark relevant for years to come."

The detailed benchmark, which stresses CPU and GPU performance, includes some incredible visuals as it simulates a flight through the world of Pandora - but it's not just all eye candy. The results are detailed, with CPU and GPU performance recorded over the entirety of the benchmark.

The results are also saved to a .csv file that can be imported into Excel for detailed analysis. In addition to the command line that unlocks the 'Unobtanium' setting, there are commands to automate benchmarking, turn off the UI, and even switch between presets without messing around with in-game settings.

For more info on the benchmark, check out the full Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Features Deep Dive article. And to experience the game's amazing visuals, pick it up today. Or get it for free when you purchase a Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU.