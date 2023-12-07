Den Of Wolves announced, new cyberheist FPS from Payday creator and GTFO dev

Payday creator Ulf Andersson reveals Den of Wolves, a new co-op mind-heist shooter with strong sci-fi elements.
10 Chambers, the dev team behind the spine-tingling GTFO co-op thriller, today announced its new heist game at The Game Awards 2023. The new project is called Den Of Wolves, and it goes from Payday's Heat to the more corpo-ruled Blade Runner without missing a beat.
The new shooter places strong emphasis on teamwork and best usage of advanced tech while tapping into a distinct dystopian futurism where AI and multi-billion dollar companies run amok. The result is a kind of no man's land city where crime runs rampant and players take on the role of mercenaries who pledge allegiance to the highest bidder.
Den of Wolves currently has no release date, but 10 Chambers is targeting both a PC and console launch for the game.
Check below for more information via the press release:
"In Den of Wolves, dynamic and unpredictable moment-to-moment gameplay will challenge you and your team to adapt from stealth to full-on action shootouts (and back again) in thrilling scenarios. Private security forces ranging from augmented trans-human elite mercs to torrents of servile mechanoids will stand in your way. Still, if you rely on your weapons, hi-tech gadgets, and - most importantly - your trusted team, you will complete the heist and live to tell the tale.
"Having worked on heist games in the past which channeled classic bank robbery themes, we wanted to take Den of Wolves in an exciting new direction that allows us to elevate what a heist can be," said Ulf Andersson, 10 Chambers founder and creative director.
"You can only rob so many banks. Den of Wolves' sci-fi themes and gameplay elements gave us the freedom to offer more variety in heists - incorporating corporate espionage, sabotage, and assassinations."
"In the middle of the 21st century, deep learning AI has become an unstoppable hacking tool used by thieves, terrorists, and anarchists to cause entire economies to collapse. The world was desperate for a revolution in the field of network security. Powerful corporations offered salvation in exchange for no longer being bound by laws or ethical standards. They won and established Midway City, the new capital of capitalism.
"With free reign in Midway City, corporations heavily invested in unregulated technological innovations designed, first and foremost, to protect their capital. Thus, an entirely new data transmission and storage concept based on the biological intricacies of the human brain was born.
"Impervious to AI, neurological data security became a dominant technology that stabilized the world economy. With new security protections in place, corporations turned to a society of outcasts in the city's underbelly to infiltrate rivals' minds and extract high-value data - forever redefining corporate warfare.
"We value the art of worldbuilding enormously, so even though Den of Wolves isn't an open-world game, the history and narrative we've built around Midway City is considerable. We want Midway to feel like a believable city of the near future where late-stage capitalism has gone rampant, and corporations set the rules," said Simon Viklund, 10 Chambers co-founder and narrative and audio director.
"As a player, you reside in Midway City's underground domains without any real identity or documentation, building your allegiances to become a criminal entrepreneur through its black market of gig jobs."