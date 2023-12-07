Den Of Wolves announced, new cyberheist FPS from Payday creator and GTFO dev

GTFO developer 10 Chambers goes back to its roots with a new cerebral co-op cyberheist FPS with corporate espionage themes and a slick sci-fi style.

Payday creator Ulf Andersson reveals Den of Wolves, a new co-op mind-heist shooter with strong sci-fi elements.

10 Chambers, the dev team behind the spine-tingling GTFO co-op thriller, today announced its new heist game at The Game Awards 2023. The new project is called Den Of Wolves, and it goes from Payday's Heat to the more corpo-ruled Blade Runner without missing a beat.

The new shooter places strong emphasis on teamwork and best usage of advanced tech while tapping into a distinct dystopian futurism where AI and multi-billion dollar companies run amok. The result is a kind of no man's land city where crime runs rampant and players take on the role of mercenaries who pledge allegiance to the highest bidder.

Den of Wolves currently has no release date, but 10 Chambers is targeting both a PC and console launch for the game.

Check below for more information via the press release: