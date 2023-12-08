Apple's iOS 17.2 release will allow NameDrop-like sharing of tickets, passes, and more

If you own an iPhone installing iOS 17.2 will allow you to share passes, tickets, and more with a NameDrop-like interface and experience.

When Apple announced iOS 17 it brought with it a new feature called NameDrop. That feature makes it easier for people to share their contact details with others by moving two iPhones close to each other and then simply tapping a button. Now, it seems that the same interface and sharing experience is going to come to the Wallet app.

That's according to a MacRumors report that says the upcoming iOS 17.2 update is going to bring a NameDrop-like experience to the iPhone, but this time it will allow people to quickly and easily share things like tickets, passes, and more. The use will be similar in that users will be able to open the wallet app and select the pass that they want to share before moving their iPhone close to that of the recipient. A new Share button will appear and once tapped the item will be automatically shared via AirDrop.

For this to work both iPhones will fo course need to have the iOS 17.2 update installed, and Apple hasn't yet said when that will drop. However, it made the first release candidate version available to developers earlier this week so we can likely expect the update to land on iPhones around the world as soon as next week. Apple is expected to want to get iOS 17.2 into the hands of users before the Christmas holidays.

The new update includes a number of features including the ability to record spatial videos using an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 PRo Max. The new Journal app is also coming via this release, allowing people to be more mindful via new prompts based on locations people have been and more.