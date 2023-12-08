The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to borrow this vital component from the iPhone 14

The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly use the same battery that was already sold in the iPhone 14. It'll have a much bigger capacity compared to the iPhone SE 3.

There have been rumors of Apple launching the iPhone SE 4 for some time now, with most of those rumors suggesting that it will be the first iPhone to use Apple's own in-house 5G modem. But as it becomes increasingly clear that Apple is struggling to make that modem work in the sizes that are required to fit into a phone, it now looks increasingly likely that a Qualcomm modem will be used. What's more, it now looks like Apple is going to reuse another part from an old iPhone, too.

That part, according to a new MacRumors report, will be the battery taken out of an iPhone 14. That battery will have a capacity of 3279mAh which is considerably bigger than the 2018 mAh capacity of the battery currently sold inside the iPhone SE 3. If that's the case, we can likely expect a significant battery life improvement from the new iPhone.

Popular Now: Microsoft announces its killing support for the most popular Operating System

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

MacRumors says that the new iPhone SE 4 is currently being developed under the device identifier D59 and that it will now use the iPhone 14's battery with partially assembled models now using that part.

This isn't the first time that we've heard that Apple intends to borrow a part from the iPhone 14 for the new iPhone SE 4, however. The whole iPhone chassis is expected to be a modified version of the one that has previously been sold under the iPhone 14 moniker which means that Apple already has all of the tooling in place to ease - and cheapen - production.