Minisforum AR900i Mini-ITX mobo packs built-in Core i9-13900HX CPU, costs $559

Minisforum unveils its new AR900i, packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX (24 cores, 32 threads) and a cooler (for up to 100W) built onto the motherboard.

Minisforum has just announced its new AR900i MoDT motherboard, which packs a high-end Intel Core i9-13900HX "Raptor Lake-HX" mobile processor built-in, with an integrated cooling system supporting up to 100W configurations.

The motherboard itself comes with a CPU and coolers preassembled, so all consumers will need to do is install their RAM and SSDs and then throw the Minisforum AR900i MoDT (Mobile on Desktop) motherboard into a case with a PSU installed. You're ready to rock and roll. The pre-installed Intel Core i9-13900HX processor features 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power at up to a rather high 5.4GHz with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache included.

There's also a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for allowing users to add in a high-end desktop graphics card or even an AIC card with a bunch of super-fast M.2 SSDs installed. You can really do it all and have a Mini-ITX system that packs a considerable amount of power with a fantastic CPU included, 4 x M.2 SSD slots, PCIe 5.0 x16 support, and more.

AR900i features a customized CPU heatsink that has been designed for mobile processors, where the customized cooling design includes a 12cm fan which "significantly improves the cooling efficiency". Minisforum says it provides up to 100W of stable performance cooling for the system.

Minisforum makes it easy with multiple fan connector pins on the AR900i motherboard, with the CPU and SSD fans connecting next to the DIMM slots while the chassis fans are next to the ATX power connector.

Minisforum is also using a custom PCIe SSD cooler with long-lasting and efficient operation, with the front SSD being the only one in the AR900i motherboard that features a heatsink with an active cooler.

The I/O connectivity on the back is decent for a Mini-ITX motherboard, with higher-end 2.5GbE ethernet, built-in AX2140 Wi-Fi, dual USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB4 connector, and HDMI 2.0 + DisplayPort 1.4 connectors for display output.

You can buy the Minisforum AR900i with an integrated Core i9-13900HX processor for $559 from the official Minisforum store.

