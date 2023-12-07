Logitech G's flagship Astro A50X gaming headset seamlessly switches between PC, PS5, and Xbox

The Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset ships with a Base Station that acts as a HDMI and USB hub to process all of your gaming audio.

The Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is the company's new flagship audio product, and it's a headset and base station combo that features the new and unique PLAYSYNC technology. It works like an A/V receiver for a home theatre setup - you connect the HDMI 2.1 from your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and USB-C from your PC into the base station that handles seamless and quick switching between devices. Plus, it charges the headset.

Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

With audio signals carried over HDMI 2.1 for default console audio output, it's an interesting and clever way to add support for multiple devices and the ability to switch between them without having to sync up dongles or deal with different wireless protocols. Granted, it makes the base station quite high-tech as it supports full HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR, and ALLM).

With the base station handling all audio processing and passthrough, audio will automatically switch back to the TV side when you're not using the headset. Again, it's a unique and impressive wireless audio solution for gamers with multiple devices - but it's also costly.

Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

The flagship Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station combo is set to launch in January 2024 in the U.S. in Black or White for $379, with other markets like Australia set to receive the Astro A50X in the first half of 2024. Australian pricing is $749.95, only $50 cheaper than a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

That said, Logitech is positioning the new Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset as its flagship audio solution for gamers. In addition to the new and groundbreaking PLAYSYNC Base Station, the headset uses the company's new PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver, designed to deliver accurate 24-bit sound without distortion.

"Graphene is a breakthrough material for audio clarity, detail, and spatial timing accuracy," Logitech writes in the announcement. "With unprecedented harmonic rigidity, these audio drivers reduce distortion while delivering soaring highs, clear mids, and rich bass."

Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

In addition, the new Logitech G Astro A50X is the company's first gaming headset to use its new 16-bit 48 kHz LIGHTSPEED microphone for broadcast-quality sound. Throw in simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity so you can chat and game simultaneously or listen to your own playlist, and you're looking at one feature-packed gaming headset.

For more info on the Logitech G Astro A50X, check out the full product page here, where you can also pre-order the Gaming Headset and Base Station ahead of its 2024 debut.