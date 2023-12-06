Four new iPads are now tipped for a March 2024 release including a monster iPad Air

Apple will reportedly ship four new iPads in March of 2024 including the biggest iPad Air to date. Set to be 13 inches, the new tablet could prove popular.

With 2023 set to become the first year that Apple hasn't released a new iPad since the very first one, it should perhaps come as no surprise that there are multiple models getting close to a release. Now, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple has as many as four new iPads all chopping at the bit, and that they're going to be here soon.

Gurman suggests that we might see the new iPads arrive in March 2024, alongside a new MacBook Air, with two new iPad Air and two new iPad Pro models set to debut. The releases are going to be upgrades to the existing models, but there are some bug changes afoot including the addition of the biggest iPad Air yet.

Starting with the iPad Pro, Gurman says that there will be updated 11- and 12.9-inch versions that will feature the Apple M3 chip as well as a new OLED display. That display will offer improved color reproduction, among other things. This is the OLED technology currently used in the iPhone. In fact, the iPhone has been using OLED displays since 2017, but the 2024 iPad Pro will be the first to follow suit. The two new iPad Pro models will both come in Wi-Fi and cellular configurations.

However, the most interesting thing here is the new iPad Air with Apple refreshing the current 10.9-inch model with what can be expected to be a new chip. That model will of course come in Wi-Fi and cellular options, but the news here is the addition of another iPad Air to the lineup. That tablet is expected to be around 13 inches, and will be similar in size to the iPad Pro but cost much less. Gurman says this will be a similar move that saw the 15-inch MacBook Air arrive for people who want a bigger screen but don't want to buy a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Again, the 13-inch iPad Air will be offered in Wi-Fi and cellular options when it arrives. Again, that's expected to happen in March.

Gurman says that the new tablets will be Apple's attempt to arrest a slide in tablet sales which surely wasn't helped by the lack of a refresh through the entire lineup in 2023. Apple looks set to fix that pretty soon in 2024, however, assuming that Gurman's unnamed sources are on the money. Those sources also say that an updated M2 MacBook Air is on the way, making March quite an expensive month.