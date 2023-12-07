The Apple TV's tvOS 17.2 update is finally killing off iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows

You're going to notice a few big changes when Apple releases the tvOS 17.2 update for the Apple TV including the end of the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Sho.

Apple has been working on a slew of software updates for release before the end of the year, and while all of the attention might be on the upcoming iOS 17.2 update, the tvOS 17.2 update might actually be one of the biggest changes of all. The software will be released on the Apple TV before Christmas, we expect, and it will remove some of the most familiar apps when it arrives.

That's as confirmed by Apple TV expert Sigmund Judge in a post on X, the social network previously known as Twitter. Judge shared details of what we can expect to see when the tvOS 17.2 update drops and it seems that beyond a newly redesigned interface, there will be plenty going away.

Judge notes that not only will Apple remove the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps, but also a number of features including theatrical poster art, library number counts, and user and Rotten Tomatoes reviews. Apple TV owners can also expect to lose the correct display of TV show season, and the display of owned title resolution, too.

In a follow-up post, Judge also noted that anyone who has spent years building a wishlist of movies or TV shows that they wanted to buy later is now left stuck - because there is no way to access them on the Apple TV.

Apple is yet to confirm exactly when we can expect the tvOS 17.2 update to be released, but the iOS 17.2 update is likely to ship before Christmas so we expect that the tvOS 17.2 update will follow suit.