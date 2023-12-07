Apple's new iOS 17.2 update will finally fix wireless charging in your car

The upcoming iOS 17.2 update will reportedly fix an issue that caused some iPhone 15 handsets not to charge when placed on wireless chargers in cars.

Ever since iOS 17 was released in the middle of September we've been hearing various reports of charging strangeness, especially when trying to wirelessly charge iPhones in a car. First, there was an issue that caused the NFC chip to stop working in iPhones that were charged in specific vehicles, including those from BMW and Toyota. Apple later fixed that problem with the iOS 17.1.1 update. But another issue remained.

That issue saw multiple iPhone 15 owners find that their device wouldn't properly charge when placed on their car's wireless charging pad. It wasn't clear why the problem had started, and sometimes the charging process would begin only for it to stop again. No amount of restarting iPhones seemed to fix things, leaving people to charge their iPhones using a cable or not at all.

Last month it was confirmed by General Motors that it was aware of an issue and that it was looking into it, and now MacRumors reports that the upcoming iOS 17.2 update is set to squash this particular bug for once and for all. The iOS 17.2 update is currently in the hands of beta testers and has been for a number of weeks.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't confirmed exactly when we should expect the iOS 17.2 update to be released to the public, but the recent release candidate drop suggests that it will be soon. Apple is also expected to want to get iOS 17.2 into the hands of the public before Christmas, and the smart money is on a release as soon as next week.