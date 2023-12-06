Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer strips the YouTube crown from MrBeast for views

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated game of all-time, has stolen a crown from MrBeast, the biggest YouTuber.

The new trailer for what is likely to be the most anticipated game of all-time has gained 85 million views in just the first 22 hours of it being live, smashing MrBeast's record of 59.4 million views in just 24 hours. Notably, that ranking has excluded music videos, but that doesn't mean the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer won't beat those records too, as at the current time of writing this the trailer has almost 100 million views.

The views are a reflection of the widespread anticipation for Rockstar Games' biggest franchise, and one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. The last installment in the series was Grand Theft Auto V, which was released more than 10 years ago, and at the time quickly breaking the record for the "highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours," raking in $815.7 million on release day selling 11.21 million copies.

Furthermore, GTA 5 is currently sitting as the second-best-selling video game of all time, only losing out to Minecraft. I'd bet on Grand Theft Auto VI doing the same, if 24 hour view count is anything to go by.