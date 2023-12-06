GALAX is launching the first single-slot GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, the 4060 Ti MAX

This single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB from GALAX is the first of its kind, here's hoping that it makes its way out of China to hit the global market.

The mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes in two flavors - the more common 8GB variant and one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a similar 128-bit bus. With a single 8-pin power connector and a TGP of 165W, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is one of the most power-efficient GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 Series. This makes it the perfect candidate for smaller form factor models, cards designed to take up minimal space inside a build.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Musou MAX or "Unchallenged" from Chinese NVIDIA partner GALAX.

Enter the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Musou MAX or "Unchallenged" from Chinese NVIDIA partner GALAX, which features an ultra-thin single-slot form factor. I can't remember the last time I saw a single-slot graphics card capable of running the latest games, so this is pretty exciting.

With dimensions of 267x111x20 mm, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MAX includes a vapor chamber cooling system with a copper heatsink and a blower-style fan. It's a unique design because it marks the first GPU release for the GeForce RTX 40 Series to use a single-slot form factor.

Looking at the ports (3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI) gives you an idea of how thin this is, and in a smart move, the 8-pin power connector isn't found on the top but on the side of the card. With the GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MAX, you could assemble the world's smallest capable gaming PC, pushing high-end 1080p visuals and even ray-tracing in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II.

Specs-wise, it follows the reference GeForce RTX 4060 Ti configuration outlined by NVIDIA with a Boost Clock speed of 2535 MHz. According to VideoCardz, GALAX states that it can be overclocked. However, how well the single-slot build keeps the RTX 4060 Ti temps in check remains to be seen.