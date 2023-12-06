A key iPhone 15 display supplier just can't stop light bleeding through the Dynamic Island

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus they were the first non-Pro iPhones to sport the Dynamic Island. That meant that there were new requirements for the companies tasked with building those displays, and it seems that one of the companies that was expected to pick up a chunk of the slack has so far been unable to do so. And what's worse, there's no suggestion that things are going to improve any time soon.

That's according to a paywalled DigiTimes report that was picked up by MacRumors, anyway. BOE is a Chinese display manufacturer that was expected to produce some of the displays used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But it's been struggling with light leaks around the area where the hole-punch and pill arrangement makes up the Dynamic Island. It appears that light leaks through the holes, making the display look like something's broken.

BOE was already in Apple's bad books after it conditionally approved mass production in March of 2023 only to find that by September BOE was still unable to meet its requirements. Apple subsequently ditched BOE as a supplier for the displays, but the company has continued to work to try and fix the problem so as to pick up future Apple business.

DigiTimes reports that the poor yield has caused issues. Right now it's thought that the yield is just 30%, which means that BOE just can't supply enough displays to make it a viable option for Apple. The result is that Samsung Display wins big here, and BOE will hope to be able to improve matters in the new year.