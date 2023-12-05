Engineers build the first wireless-charging public road in the US for electric vehicles

A team of engineers has converted an otherwise normal road into what is now considered the very first wireless-charging public road in the US.

The road will be able to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they are stationed, idling, and even driving. But where is it?

A team of engineers have installed what's being described as the United States' first wireless-charging road that involves the use of copper inductive charging coils positioned beneath the road to charge electric vehicles.

The road is located in west downtown Detroit and stretches a quarter mile of 14th Street. Engineers plan on using this location as somewhat of a testing ground for the technology, and will make the road available to the public within a few years, per the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Demonstrations of the roads capabilities were held on Wednesday at Michigan Central, where it was explained that roads such as these are designed to address the problems hindering electric vehicle adoption, such as limited battery capacities, limited charging stations, and overall range.

"Alongside Michigan's automotive expertise, we'll demonstrate how wireless charging unlocks widespread EV adoption, addressing limited range, grid limitations, and battery size and costs," said Stefan Tongur, Electreon vice president of business development, to the Associated Press.