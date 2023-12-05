Tesla's Cybertruck requires an extra big battery to hit the range Elon Musk promised

Tesla has finally started delivering Cybertrucks, and the now officially unveiled new EV has some changes from what Elon Musk initially promised.

Tesla has started making deliveries of the highly anticipated Cybertruck, and while it's incredible to finally see the strange new EV take to the streets, the finalized version is slightly different than the one that was initially promised.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk initially promised consumers that they would be able to purchase a 500-mile range Cybertruck for just $69,900, and, unfortunately, the one that was showcased on the Cybertruck Delivery Event was quite different than what was first mentioned. The $69,900 Cybertruck has a total range of 250 miles, and the top-tier Cyberbeast has a total range of 320 miles.

To account for the discrepancy between what was initially promised, Tesla has announced a range extender that comes in the form of a battery pack that takes up 1/3 of the truck bed. Elon Musk took to X to explain the range extender is "meant for very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains". The optional range extender increases the Cybertruck's range by 120 miles, which would bring the Cyberbeast, a $100,000 vehicle, to 440 miles. Sixty miles short of what was originally promised.

At the moment, it remains unclear how much the extra battery pack will cost.

