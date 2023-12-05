23andMe was hacked and ancestry data on 6.9 million users was stolen

23andMe announced last Friday that hackers accessed the company's servers and stole a 'significant number' of files containing ancestry data.

Last Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced it was hacked, and the personal data of 0.1% of its customers, or 14,000 people, were stolen.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, that isn't the worst of the news, as the company has said that due to the hackers accessing those accounts, they were able to gain access to a "significant number of files containing profile information on other users' ancestry."

What was the number of "other users"? In an email sent to TechCrunch, 23andMe spokesperson Katie Watson confirmed the hackers were able to gain access to the personal information of 5.5 million people who chose to opt-in to 23andMe's DNA Relatives feature.

Furthermore, another ground of 1.4 million people who chose to opt-in to the DNA Relatives had "their Family Tree profile information accessed". For those who don't know, this profile contains information such as display names, relationship labels, years of birth, location, and more.

TechCrunch has reported that it's currently unknown why 23andMe didn't initially reveal these statistics in its Friday announcement and that the breach of the company's servers has actually affected approximately half of 23andMe's total customer base, 14 million people.