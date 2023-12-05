23andMe was hacked and ancestry data on 6.9 million users was stolen

23andMe announced last Friday that hackers accessed the company's servers and stole a 'significant number' of files containing ancestry data.

Published
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

Last Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced it was hacked, and the personal data of 0.1% of its customers, or 14,000 people, were stolen.

23andMe was hacked and ancestry data on 6.9 million users was stolen 498
Open Gallery 2

However, that isn't the worst of the news, as the company has said that due to the hackers accessing those accounts, they were able to gain access to a "significant number of files containing profile information on other users' ancestry."

What was the number of "other users"? In an email sent to TechCrunch, 23andMe spokesperson Katie Watson confirmed the hackers were able to gain access to the personal information of 5.5 million people who chose to opt-in to 23andMe's DNA Relatives feature.

Furthermore, another ground of 1.4 million people who chose to opt-in to the DNA Relatives had "their Family Tree profile information accessed". For those who don't know, this profile contains information such as display names, relationship labels, years of birth, location, and more.

TechCrunch has reported that it's currently unknown why 23andMe didn't initially reveal these statistics in its Friday announcement and that the breach of the company's servers has actually affected approximately half of 23andMe's total customer base, 14 million people.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$61.49$65.74
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2023 at 2:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags