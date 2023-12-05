Full ray-tracing and DLSS 3.5 comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone

Full ray tracing or path tracing in Call of Duty? Yes, and with DLSS 3.5 to boot. However, its limited to the multiplayer pre-game lobbies.

Full ray tracing or path tracing is only available in a handful of titles, but the results are as mind-blowingly impressive as they are taxing on a graphics card. Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, and Portal with RTX are three examples that offer full ray-tracing modes where you need a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation to achieve a playable frame rate.

Path tracing and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone, image credit: Activision.

As part of the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver WHQL Driver 546.29 release from NVIDIA, which adds day-one support for Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone Season 1, we got the surprise news that Call of Duty and Warzone are getting full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction "to enhance the appearance of your loadout, characters and vehicles," with Warzone also finally getting DLSS 3 Frame Generation support.

Now, you might be wondering what sort of impact full ray tracing will have on in-game performance - you don't have to worry about that because the full ray tracing applies to the multiplayer lobbies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone. And not in-game.

With RT, the lobbies will kind of act like a car showroom to showcase your loadout with the highest fidelity visuals. "Full ray tracing, otherwise known as path tracing, is a demanding but highly accurate way to render light and its effect on a scene," writes NVIDIA. "Reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion, and more are all amped up, letting your Call of Duty content shine with incredible detail and realism."

The new pre-game Path Tracing mode can be found in the options menu, automatically enabling DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and Super Resolution.

Season 1, which kicks off on December 6, is a big one regarding new content with new multiplayer maps arriving, including a brand-new (and massive) Warzone map in the form of Urzikstan. This urban location has been designed for fast-paced play and new gameplay features and includes a drivable train, zip lines, and a new Gulag map. Check out the trailer below.