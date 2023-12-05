ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB is a thin blower fan model for workstations and AI

The AI PC era has begun and even though ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB will perform just fine playing the latest PC games, it's better suited for AI.

ASUS has a new GeForce RTX 4070 model in the form of the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X, and based on the images, it features a more old-school blower fan design. A design choice that helps keep the dimensions down to a slim and compact 2-slot form factor and opens the door for multiple ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070s to be used for AI and workstation builds.

The new ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X is more for AI than it is for gaming.

The blower fan design is noisier than the chinkier cooling found on modern PC gaming GPUs but is the ideal solution for workstations, servers, and AI rigs because all of the hot air is vented through the I/O plate. And with that, the redesigned shroud of the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 features "a raised edge to preserve air intake in cramped environments."

The rise of generative AI and powerful AI tools is slowly entering the enthusiast and desktop market. The AI-powered Windows 12 is expected to arrive in 2024 alongside dedicated AI PCs, so even though the specs point to the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 being pretty great for PC gaming - its arrival helps mark the arrival of the AI PC market.

And with NVIDIA RTX technologies like 4th Gen Tensor Cores and 3rd Gen RT Cores in the new GeForce RTX 40 Series - alongside the truly remarkable ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 4070 has every chance to become a widely adopted and affordable option for AI.

The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 blower fan also features dual ball fan bearings for durability while also supporting the company's GPU Tweak III platform for performance tweaking and thermal monitoring. The out-of-the-box Boost Clock of 2475 MHz matches the reference specs outlined by NVIDIA and seen in the Founders Edition model we reviewed here.

Here's a look at the full ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X specs.

