Sabrent's new USB-C hub has an M.2 SSD slot and HDMI for fast storage and 4K video

The new SABRENT USB-C Hub 6-Port Dock with M.2 SSD Slot is packed with features, including M.2 SSD storage, HMDI for 4K video, and Gigabit Ethernet.

SABRENT's latest UDB-C Hub is one of those devices that packs in the right amount of features while remaining compact to feel essential. Per the headline, the big thing here, apart from the USB-C Hub action, is the addition of an M.2 SSD Slot that comes with a thermal pad for cooling to make the most out of the main USB-C 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) connection.

3

The new SABRENT USB-C Hub 6-Port Dock with M.2 SSD Slot (HB-6PNV), image credit: Sabrent.

There's also up to 90W bypass charging power delivery, with three USB Type-A ports, two 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) with power, and a single legacy USB 2.0 port for connecting devices like keyboards and mice. As with all SABRENT hubs, the new SABRENT USB-C Hub 6-Port Dock with M.2 SSD Slot (HB-6PNV) is plug-and-play.

The features don't stop there, as there's a lot more to this little USB-C Hub - including the ability to connect to an external display for 4K@60Hz video, which is awesome for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally owners.

An HDMI 2.0 port supplies video, so the new SABRENT USB-C Hub 6-Port Dock with M.2 SSD Slot doubles as a dock for mini PCs and laptops. And finally, if you're rocking a modern thin laptop, you'll be pleased to learn that there's also a Gigabit Ethernet port as an alternative for Wi-Fi.

Back to the headline feature, the inclusion of an M.2 slot. It can reach speeds of up to 5Gbps and accepts 2242, 2260, and the more common 2280 form factors. In addition to the integrated thermal padding, the hub's aluminum material also helps to keep the drive (and other components) cool when in use. Rugged, portable, and packed with features, if you're in the market for a USB-C hub, then be sure to check out the SABRENT USB-C Hub 6-Port Dock with M.2 SSD Slot (HB-6PNV) - available now via Amazon (link below).