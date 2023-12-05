Phil Spencer shares insight on Xbox's long-term strategy

Xbox boss Phil Spencer reiterates and underscores Microsoft's multi-platform business model for gaming.

Xbox hasn't been a console for many years now. Instead, Xbox is now a service-oriented ecosystem that spans online content, subscriptions/services, and hardware. Instead of relying exclusively on Xbox consoles to act as spending gateways, Microsoft has adapted Xbox across all major touchpoints, offering its content and services everywhere that games can be played. From PCs to smartphones and even console-free gaming access directly on TVs via cloud game streaming, it seems like Xbox is expanding quickly.

This is all part of Microsoft's grand unified vision for gaming. Not only is the company seeking to create a Universal Store that will sell games, content, and services cross consoles, PCs, mobiles and more, but Microsoft also wants to continue leveraging its core strengths as a service-first, infrastructure-driven company and usher in a new wave of cross-platform access for consumers. The idea is to have every consumer become a gamer, and have all gamers spending either time or money in monetized, online-connected worlds.

If successful, Microsoft wants to generate $32 billion in gaming revenues by the year 2030.

At the recent CCXP23 event in Brazil, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterates the overarching long-term goal for the video games unit. Spencer mentions that Microsoft wants to make cross-platform integration more convenient for consumers, which is something that Xbox has been trying to do since releasing its first PC games as part of the Play Anywhere initiative.

