Banned from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for playing on GeForce Now? Bug fix is now live

You may have seen over the weekend that some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players - those accessing the game via NVIDIA's GeForce Now service - were getting banned, but the good news is this problem has been fully resolved.

Last week saw the introduction of Modern Warfare III to NVIDIA's streaming service, and apparently players using the cloud gaming product were being detected as cheaters somehow (due to their rig being cloud-based, we can guess).

Activision was fortunately quick to move on this one, and rolled out a fix for what it called "improper account enforcements."

We're told that only a "small number" of gamers were hit by the issue, and any bans have already been rolled back (that rollback was completed on Saturday, December 2).

Of course, the disruption at the weekend wasn't welcome for those who wanted to enjoy a lengthy session on the shooter, but Activision's fix came quickly enough.

If you were affected, your account should be fine by now - if not, it's a good idea to contact Activision support.

As well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, GeForce Now also welcomed Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone into the streaming fold last week - you can play all three games via the Call of Duty logo on NVIDIA's streaming service.

As well as Call of Duty titles, a whole host of new games are coming to GeForce Now in December, over 65 of them in fact, including Pillars of Eternity, Last Train Home and Gangs of Sherwood.

The range of games offered on GeForce Now is being fleshed out at a pretty rapid pace, and having Call of Duty products on board is obviously something of a coup.