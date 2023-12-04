Grand Theft Auto 6 in-game footage leaked by child of Rockstar Games employee

Purported leaks of Grand Theft Auto 6 have gone viral, and now reports indicate they may have come from a child of a Rockstar Games employee.

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to drop on December 5 and ahead of what will likely be the most-watched gaming trailer of all time is footage from the game purportedly leaking online.

The leak has been posted to TikTok by account user @I_see_in_4k, who posted two videos to their account claiming that this is the "first look at GTA 6". The videos were posted on Saturday and have since gained tens of thousands of views, both of which showcase brief looks at what appears to be the game's vast map.

Eurogames first reported these were "leaks" of GTA 6, and then GTABase, a games new site that is described by IGN as "one of the more trusted accounts covering Rockstar Games," claimed the footage came from the son of a Rockstar Games employee. It should be noted that Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed the footage was real. GTABase wrote that the evidence it has seen for the leak coming from the child of a Rockstar Games employee is "fairly convincing".

"The evidence to suggest the video has come from someone related to the employee in question is fairly convincing. Again, if this is true it's extremely disappointing that this has occurred so close to the official reveal," said GTABase on X

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

