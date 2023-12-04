Will Smith confirms he's returning for a 'I Am Legend' sequel

Will Smith has confirmed that he will be returning to the role of virologist Robert Neville for the upcoming sequel of I Am Legend - I Am Legend 2.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Will Smith will be returning to the role of Robert Neville for the upcoming sequel of I Am Legend released in 2007. The sequel will be using the mythology of the DVD release where Smith's character survived and not the cinema release where he died.

Will Smith confirms he's returning for a 'I Am Legend' sequel 165
Open Gallery 2

Smith revealed he is returning to the role at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he teased that he was scheduled to be on a call the following day with Michael B. Jordan, who he later confirmed was in the film. Smith didn't reveal any details about the movie but explained that the sequel will be continuing on from the DVD version of the film, which featured an alternative ending where Robert Neville wasn't killed.

"But for the DVD, there was an alternate version of the ending of the movie where my character lived," he said. "We are going with the mythology of the DVD version." Adding, "I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in and we're doing it". Notably, Smith previously hadn't expressed interest in a sequel to I Am Legend, but with input from Michael B. Jordan, a new idea was proposed that piqued his interest.

"The idea came up. I can't talk about it yet. But it's a really, really cool concept, and he was a part of creating the idea," Smith said. "So it was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea. I was like, 'That might work. I think we can do that.'"

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$60.99$59.99$61.19
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2023 at 8:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags